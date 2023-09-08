Temps, humidity dropping in Metro Detroit ahead of more rain next week

We're tracking cooler and cloudier conditions on this Friday. We're expecting a mix of sun and clouds over the weekend with drier conditions.

4Warn Weather – How about those Lions? Coming off a big victory, our forecast has more of a football-feel in the air, too.

Our Friday begins cloudy and cooler, but still on the muggy side, with temperatures on either side of 60 degrees. High temperatures will struggle to reach 70 today as we spend much of the day in the 60s, putting us about 10 degrees below average.

We’ll have more clouds than sun until we peel back that cloud cover late in the day. We may get a peek of sunshine just before the sun sets.

Tonight’s sunset is at 7:56 p.m.

Mild weekend

High pressure will clear out the clouds into the weekend, keeping conditions rather quiet.

Highs this weekend will be in the mid-70s. A drier air mass will build in, as well, making it less humid by Sunday.

Rain chances next week

Rain chances will trickle back into the forecast by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

The summer heat will be behind us, as lows drop into the 50s next week with highs in the 60s Tuesday and beyond.

Elsewhere ...

Nationally, excessive heat warnings are in effect over Texas and the desert Southwest. Meanwhile, Hurricane Lee is a monster Category 5, and continues to track toward the Leeward Islands heading into the weekend.

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.