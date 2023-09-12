Fall weather arrives this week in Metro Detroit: What to expect

Steady rain to start the morning across Southeast Michigan. Showers push out early after we wake up to temperatures in the 60s.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s, close to 70. An isolated afternoon shower can’t be ruled out, however most will see a few breaks in the clouds.

SUNSET: 7:49 PM

There may be a stray shower early on Wednesday, otherwise decreasing clouds and feeling like fall with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures will moderate from Thursday into Saturday as we top out on either side of 70 with sunshine.

Staying dry for a while with our next chance of rain returning late in the weekend. Temperatures will also cool back down with highs back into the 60s for the most part Sunday and Monday.

Nationally, Heavy rain possible in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast ahead of a cold front. A frost advisory has been issued for portions of the upper Midwest.

Major Hurricane Lee continues to slowly move west-northwest. While far away from land, Lee will produce dangerous surf and life-threatening rip currents in the western Atlantic.

