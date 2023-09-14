Temperatures warm up before Metro Detroit’s next chance for rain

The 4Warn Weather Team is tracking the latest forecast in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

4Warn Weather – Waking up to patchy fog in the outlying areas, but rather clear close to the city. This is the chilliest morning so far this week with temperatures in the 40s close to 50.

It’s still feeling like fall, with temperatures topping out in the upper 60s. Quiet conditions across the area today through the weekend thanks to a high-pressure system which will bring plenty of sunshine.

Skies stay clear tonight with lows around 50. Sunrise is at 7:12 a.m. and sunset is at 7:45 p.m.

We welcome back the low 70s on Friday and warming closer to average on Saturday before a chance for showers return on Sunday and cools us back to around 70 to round out the weekend.

Overall, this is a great looking football forecast from high school Friday night games through the college Saturday kickoffs into the pregame hours for Lions on Sunday. However, scattered showers will likely move in Sunday and could possible linger into early Monday before a warm up ensues later next week.

Nationally, Hurricane Lee will continue moving north with increasing forward speed as the storm moves towards New England and Canada. Swells from Lee will produce dangerous surf and life-threatening rip currents across the East Coast with tropical watches are in effect along the Atlantic coast of the New England states.