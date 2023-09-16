Cold front to bring rain, cooler weather to Metro Detroit: What to expect

4Warn Weather – Although there is a week left of summer, it feels and looks like fall.

Whether you are observing Rosh Hashanah, plan to check out vehicles at the Detroit Auto Show, intend to cheer on the Lions at the team’s home opener, or want to visit the cider mill or orchard, you will also want to be prepared for the changing weather.

It will be mostly cloudy on Saturday night. There will be a slight chance of an isolated shower late. Following daytime highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s, lows will be in the lower to mid 50s.

Sunday, it will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms as a weak cold front moves across the state. Showers will be possible in the morning, but the chance of rain will increase in the afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms are not expected to be severe. Highs will be around 70 degrees. Overnight lows into Monday morning will be in the lower to mid 50s.

Behind the cold front, a cool air mass will keep the start of the workweek worthy of a jacket or hoodie.

Monday will be cooler and dreary with highs in the upper 60s. A few showers will be in the area, especially in the morning. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and drier with highs up by several degrees. Highs will be in the mid 70s to 80 degrees for the rest of the week.

Fall begins on Saturday, Sept. 23.