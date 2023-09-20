Tracking spotty rain chances as summerlike temps return to Metro Detroit

We're tracking spotty rain chances in Metro Detroit on Wednesday and Thursday this week. Temps are also on the rise this week to near 80 degrees for highs.

4Warn Weather – Our Wednesday begins with cloudy skies and a few spotty showers. Temperatures are also noticeably warmer, on either side of 60 degrees.

You’ll likely notice the upward swing in temperatures if you’re an early morning runner.

Spotty sprinkles are expected in the morning, and most should move out by noon. Clouds will break later today, giving way to a little sunshine.

Temperatures will be slightly above average, topping out in the mid-70s -- making for comfortable conditions this afternoon for any outdoor activities.

Tonight’s sunset is at 7:34 p.m.

Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 50s.

Staying warm

Clouds will begin to mix in early Thursday morning.

Temperatures will steadily warm through Thursday, with highs approaching 80 degrees. Skies will be partly sunny.

A stray shower is possible Thursday, especially in the mid-afternoon, but most of us will remain dry.

We’ll stay in the upper 70s on Friday with a little more sunshine, making for another great high school football forecast Friday night.

More seasonable weekend

This weekend is homecoming for both the University of Michigan and Michigan State University. Plan for dry conditions, sunshine, and temperatures in the 70s.

Elsewhere ...

Nationally, scattered severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday and Wednesday night across portions of the South.

