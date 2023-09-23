Sunshine for Metro Detroit while sandwiched between storm systems

Storm systems were on either side of Lower Michigan as the region enjoyed mostly clear skies on Saturday evening. (WDIV)

The first day of fall comes with spectacular weather for Southeast Michigan. The same cannot be said for the entire country.

Metro Detroit’s comfortable conditions included seasonable afternoon temperatures in the lower 70s and a lot of sunshine.

Tonight

The partly cloudy and mostly clear skies will last into the night as lows fall to the lower to mid 50s.

Sunday

The weather is expected to be comparable Sunday. (Since the autumnal equinox occurred at 2:50 a.m. on Saturday, Sunday will be the first full day of fall.) Sunday will live up to its name with sunshine galore. Highs will be in the lower 70s in most communities, but a few places will flirt with the mid 70s.

A storm system, which is currently impacting other parts of the Midwest, will be closer to Southeast Michigan before the end of the weekend. Clouds will begin building Sunday night, and Monday will be mostly cloudy.

Workweek

The highs will be around 70 degrees on both Monday and Tuesday, but Tuesday will bring a chance of rain. As the slow-moving weather system glides across the region, a few showers will still be possible on Wednesday.

Amid a cooldown, temperatures will only peak in the mid to upper 60s midweek. Low will fall to the lower to mid 50s.

The system that will bring us the chance of rain is producing strong to severe thunderstorms in other parts of the Midwest. It is expected to lose energy before it reaches Southeast Michigan. Severe weather is not anticipated next week.

On Saturday, a swath of the country–stretching from the Dakotas and Minnesota to North Texas–braced for the potential of damaging winds, hail, flooding, and tornadoes. Simultaneously, the Eastern Seaboard was still feeling the wrath of Tropical Storm Ophelia. Although Ophelia was centered in the Virginia area on Saturday evening, rain bands were reaching as far inland as Eastern Ohio.

Lower Michigan was nestled comfortably between two active systems. Ophelia will lash the Mid-Atlantic before it swirls up to the Northeast.

Your travel plans could be impacted if you have to fly or drive in those areas.

Otherwise, welcome to autumn, also known as fall.

Find the latest forecast from the 4Warn Weather team here

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click below.