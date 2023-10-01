More sunshine & warmer temperatures for Metro Detroit for the end of the weekend

4Warn Weather – After plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures to start our weekend, we will keep the Sunshine into the forecast with temperatures getting even warmer as we had through the end of the weekend on Sunday.

We’ll start out this morning just like we did on Saturday with dense fog over a good portion of the region, but not as thick as what we saw yesterday morning. That should give way to Sunshine by mid to late this morning with high temperatures heading into the upper 70s by the time we get to late this afternoon.

High-pressure continues to control the forecast for the first half of the week, so that means the sunshine will continue for at least the next few days. We will bring back in the chance of some patchy dense fog overnight tonight and early on Monday morning for the commute back to work and school tomorrow, so plan on giving yourself a few extra minutes heading out the door.

Temperatures getting even warmer as we head into early next week, most of us heading for right around that 80° mark by Monday afternoon, and temperatures continue to warm into the lower 80s as we go from Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Changes come to the forecast for the second half of the week. Expect a little more cloud cover to move in Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening before our next frontal boundary moves through the region. Rain showers will move into the region as we worked throughout our Thursday and stick around through the end of the week and end of the start of next weekend, but that also ushers in a cold dose of reality, with temperatures quickly falling into the end of the week and start of next weekend.

With the chance of showers into the forecast and plenty of cloud cover on Friday, high temperatures will struggle to get into the upper 60s, before only heading into the upper 50s with a little bit of sunshine and holding onto the chance a few rain showers for the start of next weekend on Saturday.