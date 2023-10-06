Fall-like Friday ahead of Octo-brrr weekend in Metro Detroit

4WARN WEATHER – Drying out early today with clearing skies. Temperatures are about 5-10 degrees cooler this morning than yesterday morning.

SUNRISE: 7:36 A.M.

We welcome back some sunshine today. Falling into the seasonable upper 60s this afternoon with mainly dry conditions until after sunset. Even though kickoff should be dry, grab a poncho for high school football as scattered rain chances return late this evening, possibly affecting the games before they end.

SUNSET: 7:07 P.M.

Putting the “Brrrr” in October this weekend. Much colder air settles in and winds pick up. Whether you are outside for your child’s soccer or football game on Saturday or walking at the Race for the Cure or Eleanor’s March 4 Hope on Sunday, it is going to be blustery and noticeably colder than last weekend, so layer up! Winds will gust upward of 25 mph this weekend, so that means that the wind chills could be about 10 degrees cooler than the air tempertures. In short, we will feel like the temperatures are in the 40s both Saturday and Sunday afternoon, but feeling like either side of 30 when you wake up Sunday morning making it a chilly tailgate outside of Ford Field on Sunday, so grab the hand warmers. HIghs stay in the 50s most of next week.

Nationally, heavy rain and flooding are expected in parts of the Northeast this weekend. Widespread Freeze Watches are in effect across much of the northern and central Plains through Saturday morning. However, warmer than average temperatures are expected along the coast of California.