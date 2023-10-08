Rainy, cool, breezy weather is here

Clouds and radar forecast for the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (WDIV)

Rainy, cool, and breezy. People asked for fall weather. Here it is.

A small craft advisory is in effect for the Lake Huron shoreline in Southeast Michigan until 5 p.m. Monday.

A low-pressure system over Eastern Canada will influence our weather for several days. Moisture from Lake Michigan, where water temperatures are in the 60s, will enhance showers over land.

A few rain showers will continue Saturday. It will remain cool and breezy. Lows will be in the upper 30s in most locations. Detroit’s lows will be around 40 degrees.

Sunday, bundle up! If you’re going to the 2023 Komen Michigan Race for the Cure or Eleanor’s March 4 Hope, you’ll feel the chill in the air.

It will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the lower to mid 50s. It will be breezy with winds out of the west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.

Then, it will be mostly cloudy during much of the week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s with lows in the upper 30 and 40s on most days and nights.

To sum it up: Brrr.