Tracking warm-up, rain this week in Metro Detroit: What to expect and when

4Warn Weather – Our Monday begins with some spotty drizzle. Conditions start cloudy and cool with temperatures in the 40s.

Scattered showers will end this morning for most, but may last into the afternoon closer to Port Huron.

Highs today will be similar to Sunday, topping out in the mid-50s. Winds will still be breezy with gusts arounds 20 mph out of the north, which will factor into a small wind chill.

Tonight’s sunset is at 6:50 p.m.

A chilly night ahead, but winds will die down. Lows will be in the low 40s.

Slight warm-up this week

Temperatures through the week will generally remain below average with the exception of Wednesday and Thursday. On those days, we’ll rise into the seasonal low 60s.

Clouds will gradually clear on Tuesday. We’ll hold onto the sunshine through Wednesday.

Rain returns

Rain chances will return Thursday, and will last through the early part of this weekend. The chance for scattered showers is biggest on Thursday, with ongoing but decreasing chances through the weekend.

Temperatures will fall back into the 50s on Friday through the weekend.

Elsewhere ...

Nationally, high pressure is bringing cooler temperatures from the Great Plains to the East Coast early this week. Meanwhile, storms will bring heavy rain to the Pacific Northwest on Monday.

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.