Rain, wind, possible frost this weekend in Metro Detroit

4WARN WEATHER – The average date for the first freeze for Metro Detroit is Oct. 25, and some of us could experience freezing temperatures over the weekend.

In addition to cool temperatures and rain, the wind remains an issue.

Small Craft Advisory

A small craft advisory is in effect for a stretch of the nearshore waters of Lake Huron in Southeast Michigan from 8 p.m. this evening until 8 p.m. Sunday. The advisory will be in effect for Outer Saginaw Bay to Port Sanilac.

Northwesterly winds will be up to 15 kt on Friday night. Saturday, winds will be up to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 kt. Sunday, winds will be out of the northwest and north-northwest at 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 mph. Waves will be capable of reaching a maximum height of 11 feet.

Friday Night

Showers will taper off Friday evening with only a few isolated showers. It will be cloudy with showers. Lows will be in the lower to mid 40s degrees. Winds will be out of the west-northwest at 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Saturday and Sunday

Cooler air will push into the area. We will have sporadic showers on Saturday before rain chances fall during the evening. It will also be cool and windy. Highs will be in the lower to mid 50s in Metro Detroit. Expect similar conditions in East Lansing for the Michigan vs. Michigan State game, but the chance of showers will be low during game time.

Then, Saturday night and Sunday morning will be cold. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s. Temperatures will rise to around 50 degrees Sunday afternoon with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Next Week

There is a chance of frost Sunday and Monday morning in some communities, especially outside of Metro Detroit.

Temperatures will be near freezing in some communities on Monday morning. Make sure the kids are bundled up for school. Under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, temperatures will reach the lower to mid 50s.

Then, we will have a brief warm up with temperatures in the lower to mid 60s for the rest of the workweek. Cooler air will return for the weekend.

Nationally and Internationally

Outside of Michigan, the Northeast will be rainy and windy over the weekend. Hurricane Tammy is moving toward the Leeward Islands. It will veer northward, but Puerto Rico could experience gusty winds and rains.

In the Pacific Ocean, Hurricane Norma was on a path to make landfall in Baja California Sur, Mexico on Saturday. On Friday, the hurricane was considered a major hurricane.

