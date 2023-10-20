Scattered showers across Metro Detroit Friday, more rain on the way

4Warn Weather – Another mild morning with many spots waking up to temperatures in the 50s. However, some of our communities will start the day with light rain showers and we hold on to the off and on pattern throughout the day, so even if you don’t have rain early in your neighborhood, make sure you keep an umbrella close by today.

Scattered to numerous light showers will continue to develop on this “Finally Friday.” Highs will be back in the mid to upper 50s. It looks a bit more promising for us to trend drier for high school football. We may have a little drizzle come kickoff, but should dry out throughout the game.

Tonight’s sunset is at 6:44 p.m.

Cool weekend, more rain chances

Cooler conditions arrive for the weekend. A chance of showers again on Saturday. The off and on rain will persist into Saturday before chances diminish Saturday evening, which means kickoff in East Lansing for the Michigan vs. Michigan State game will be less soggy than the tailgating hours. Temperatures will be cooler than average to start next week. In fact, we could wake up to frost Sunday morning and temperatures will be right around freezing at the bus stop on Monday morning. If you miss the 60s, those temperatures look to return Tuesday through the end of next week.

Elsewhere ...

Nationally, record warmth continues across much of the West toward the central Rockies and southern Plains today. Meanwhile, isolated severe thunderstorms are possible across parts of the Southeast, especially in Georgia and South Carolina today.

