Cooling temps, possible frost enters Sunday forecast in Metro Detroit

Cold air is flowing over the Great Lakes this weekend as the jet stream sinks southward and a high-pressure system moves into the region. Some of the coolest air will be over the eastern Great Lakes and the Northeast on Oct. 22. (WDIV)

A high-pressure system will bring calmer weather to end the weekend.

Sunday

There will be areas of patchy frost Sunday morning, but it will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Temperatures will rise to around 50 degrees in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the northwest at 8 to 12 mph.

Sunday night, it will be mostly clear with the possibility of frost. Temperatures will be in the lower 30s across much of the area.

The average first date for the first freeze (32 degrees or lower) of the season is Oct. 25.

Monday

With temperatures near freezing, there will be a better chance of frost early Monday. Allow time to warm up the car, if not parked in the garage. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the morning, but clouds will increase during the day. Temperatures will reach the lower to mid 50s.

Then, we will have a warm up with temperatures in the lower to mid 60s for the rest of the workweek. The chance of showers will return on Tuesday night and stick around for the rest of the week. Cooler air will return for next weekend.

