Coldest air since last season arrives, frost possible in Metro Detroit

Satellite and radar showed clear skies over Metro Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. Under clear skies, temperatures were forecast to fall to around freezing. (WDIV)

Clear skies come with a price to pay: cold nights.

Sunday Night

The lack of clouds will allow temperatures to drop to around freezing Sunday night. Temperatures will range from 30 to 35 degrees. Frost is possible.

Monday

Have to head out to school, work, or errands in the morning? With temperatures near freezing, bundle up and allow extra time to defrost your car windows. Although we will have mostly sunny skies in the morning, clouds will build during the day. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

By Monday evening, it will be mostly cloudy in much of Metro Detroit, but there will be a chance of rain showers after sunset near and north of I-69. Lows will fall to the lower to mid 40s.

Tuesday

It will be mostly sunny and milder on Tuesday, but rain will not be far away. If you plan to drive to the west side of the state, be prepared for showers. Highs will be around 70 degrees in Metro Detroit. By nighttime, the chance of showers will move into Southeast Michigan. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

Chances of rain showers will be with us for the rest of the week due to a slow-moving weather system. High temperatures will be in the 60s for the remainder of the workweek. Then, cooler air will arrive for the weekend.

