Rain showers Sunday give way to our first snowflakes of the season for Metro Detroit by late Tuesday

After a dry start to the weekend, we are going to bring more rain showers into the forecast as we work through the end of the weekend on Sunday. We watched the rain showers move in overnight last night and early this morning and will keep the rain showers into the forecast for the first half of the day, before I do think we get a break from some of the rain showers late this morning and into the afternoon. High temperatures remaining on the chilly side of things as we only make it into the upper 40s by late this afternoon.

An area of low pressure is going to work through the Ohio Valley and move off to the northeast tonight, and this will bring back our rain chances as we go through the late evening and into the overnight hours tonight. Any rain shower activity should wind down before sunrise on Monday morning. And it will be cold overnight tonight, expect overnight lows to drop into the upper 30s for everybody.

While we see a few showers before sunrise, we keep some cloud covering early in the morning on Monday, but I am expecting decreasing clouds and increasing sunshine as we had throughout the day tomorrow. Skies going partly cloudy late morning into the afternoon, high temperatures remaining on the chilly side of things into the middle 40s by late Monday afternoon.

Then, all eyes are on Halloween on Tuesday. We’ve been watching the potential of a rain/snow mix heading our way with a week disturbance by the middle of the week, and some of the latest data is showing it may be speeding up a little bit, now forecast to come in late Tuesday night and into the overnight hours and move out before sunrise on Wednesday morning.

As of right now, we may have a stray sprinkle or flurry going into trick-or-treating on Tuesday evening, but I think the majority of this is a late night and overnight event. We are not expecting any accumulation, the ground will be way too warm to support that, but do not be surprised to see some snowflakes fly late Tuesday night into the overnight hours. Overnight lows dropping into the upper 20s on Tuesday, so we will have the cold air in place to support any kind of rain and snow shower mix.

Once that system moves off to the east, drier weather works in for the second half of the week, and it also comes with a warming trend. Partly cloudy skies can be expected Wednesday through Friday. High temperatures in the lower 40s on Wednesday, will warm into the lower 50s by the end of the week on Friday.

Our next chance of rain moves in with another low-pressure system. Looking ahead into the start of next weekend. Expect increasing clouds late Friday night into early on Saturday morning. Rain showers will stick around for a good chunk of the day on Saturday. High temperatures remaining into the low 50s by Saturday afternoon.