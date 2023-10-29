Snowflakes? It’s possible next week in Metro Detroit

It is chilly compared to Friday’s weather, when temperatures reached the mid to upper 70s, but Saturday’s 50-degree weather is typical of late October.

Sunday

Showers will be in the area in the morning and at night, but we have a chance of a break from the rain during the afternoon. During that time, it will still be cloudy.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be out of the north-northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday night, showers will move back into the region. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 30s.

Colder air will send temperatures well below normal and could bring us the chance of snowflakes during the workweek.

Monday

There is a slight chance of a few showers on Monday, mainly over the Thumb. Otherwise, we will have decreasing clouds. After a cloudy start to the day, we will be mostly cloudy during the afternoon.

Highs will be 40 to 45 degrees with it being cooler in the north and by Grosse Ile and milder in Detroit. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Halloween

Then, we may be in for a trick as Mother Nature thinks about delivering us wintry weather in the fall. It will be mostly cloudy for much of the day, but we will have a chance of rain and snow showers Tuesday evening. Highs will be around 40 degrees. The normal high for Oct. 31 is 56 degrees.

During the rest of the week, expect temperatures to moderate and return to the 50s by next weekend.

