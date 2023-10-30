Snow possible on Halloween: What to know amid cold week in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Our Monday begins with some damp sidewalks, but morning showers fizzled out early. Temperatures begin on either side of 40 degrees.

Temperatures will only warm up a few degrees throughout the day, reaching the mid-40s. Wind chill readings will keep the feels like temperatures in the 30s all day. Winds will move from the northwest at around 10-15 mph, gusting upward of 20 mph.

Skies will be cloudy today, but we will likely see a little sunshine peek through this afternoon.

Tonight’s sunset is at 6:30 p.m.

Snow on Halloween?

It’ll be even chillier for Halloween tomorrow, with a chance of some snow showers during trick-or-treating hours.

Highs on Tuesday will be around 40 degrees with wind chills in the evening around freezing. Most of the day will be cloudy with snow arriving for some around 5 p.m.

Flurries will continue through the evening hours, though they aren’t expected to be widespread. Any snow accumulation will likely only stick to grasses surfaces because of the warm ground. More snow accumulation is possible for those west of US-23 of I-75.

Chilly all week

Our temperatures will stay in the 40s throughout much of the work week. We’ll get the most sunshine on Wednesday.

Overnight lows will be in the 20s and 30s all week, making for chilly mornings at the bus stop.

Seasonal mid-50s will return on Saturday.

Elsewhere ...

Nationally, a strong front moving across the southern Plains through the Ohio Valley will bring sub-freezing temperatures and frost and freeze conditions across much of the country, from Texas to Pennsylvania.

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.