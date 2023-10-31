Snowy Halloween: What to expect in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Happy Halloween! We’re waking up to teeth-chattering temperatures Tuesday morning. It’s a frigid start to Halloween with temps in the 20s.

Today’s sunrise is at 8:05 a.m.

Highs today will be around 40 degrees.

This afternoon will be more of a trick than a treat as scattered flurries fly into the evening starting around 4 p.m. Make sure your little ghouls and goblins are bundled up under (or over) their costumes.

Tonight’s sunset is at 6:28 p.m.

Chilly temps remain

Temperatures will stay in the 40s throughout much of the week.

We’ll get the most sunshine during the first part of Wednesday before clouds roll back in later in the day.

Overnight lows will be in the 20s and 30s all week, making for chilly mornings at the bus stop.

Daylight Saving Time ends

Seasonal temps in the mid-50s will return on Saturday.

Don’t forget to switch your clocks Saturday night, as we’ll “fall back” and gain an hour of sleep! Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday, Nov. 5.

Elsewhere ...

Nationally, lake-effect snow and some snow squalls may cause hazardous travel conditions across the upper Midwest through the Great Lakes. Freezing to sub-freezing overnight temperatures are expected from the Southern Plains to the Northeast.

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.