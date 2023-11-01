Some Metro Detroit communities waking up to record dusting of snow; cold conditions continue

4WARN WEATHER – After record snowfall across portions of Michigan on Halloween, you might need to give yourself a few extra minutes to brush off and warm-up your car this morning.

Yesterday’s Record Snowfalls:

Muskegon: 8.8″

Flint: 1.1″

Saginaw: 0.5″

Detroit: 0.2″ (Previously 0.1″ in 1993)

SUNRISE: 8:06 A.M.

Waking up to temperatures on either side of 30, but wind chills are in the teens and low 20s. Bundle the kids up for the bus stop today and plan for a chilly recess even though the sunshine will return today. Highs today will be around 40.

SUNSET: 6:27 P.M.

Temperatures will slightly rise on Thursday with highs in the upper 40s. 50s return on Friday, but still cloudy and breezy. Mid to upper 50s can be expected this weekend. Don’t forget to switch your clocks Saturday night as we fall back and gain an hour of sleep! Rain chances increase Saturday night into Sunday.

Nationally, below average temperatures are forecasted across the Eastern half of the U.S. today. In fact, widespread record lows are expected from the south-central Plains into the Ohio Valley this morning. Meanwhile, rain will arrive in the Pacific Northwest and may produce flooding.