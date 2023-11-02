Windy warmup in Metro Detroit: What to expect as week nears end

4Warn Weather – Our Thursday begins cool, but not as chilly as Wednesday. Temperatures start on either side of 30 degrees, and the coolest wind chills are in the upper 20s.

Clouds will win out today, but we’ll stay dry, brisk and breezy. Highs this afternoon will be a bit milder, but still below average, in the upper 40s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph.

Tonight’s sunset is at 6:26 p.m.

Warmer with rain chances coming

Friday should remain dry for most, though a passing shower is possible in the Thumb region.

Temperatures will rise into the 50s Friday and through the weekend. Conditions will be windy again Friday with gusts that may reach 30 mph.

We’ll stay a bit breezy this weekend with rain chances returning early Sunday.

Rain will become more likely later on Monday with highs possibly getting into the low 60s. A cold front that brings the early week rain will cool us off into the 50s on Tuesday, and into the 40s on Wednesday.

Elsewhere ...

Nationally, heavy rain remains possible across the Pacific Northwest into far northern California over the next day. Meanwhile, widespread record low temperatures are likely Thursday morning from Texas to Maine, and these below average conditions will persist Thursday across the East and South.

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.