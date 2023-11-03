Slight rain chances amid warmer weekend: What to expect in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – TGIF! We’ve got a milder start to our Friday as temperatures begin on either side of 40 degrees. Clouds will stick around today, and plan for gusty winds.

Today’s sunrise is at 8:09 a.m.

Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 50s as the 50s make a nice comeback for the weekend.

But hold on to your hats or keep an eye on your trash can: Southwesterly winds could gust upward of 30 mph this afternoon.

Tonight’s sunset is at 6:25 p.m.

There’s a chance for passing showers Friday evening in the more northern parts of Metro Detroit. These showers could begin moving in around 7 p.m. or 8 p.m.

More widespread showers are expected across Metro Detroit very early on Saturday morning. Those showers should arrive around 3 a.m. and dissipate by sunrise.

Dry weekend

We’ll be drying out through the weekend. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies both days, with less windy conditions.

Highs will be in the mid-50s and lows will be in the low 40s both days.

Even more rain Monday

The next chance for widespread rain will arrive Monday once a clipper system expands across the northern Great Lakes.

Winds will be gusty and rain will move in either by late morning or early afternoon before turning widespread. Temperatures will likely reach the low 60s before a cooler airmass moves in.

The passage of a cold front will bring a cooling trend that will likely last through the end of next week. Highs will be in the 50s on Tuesday, then on either side of 50 degrees by Wednesday through the end of the week.

Elsewhere ...

Nationally, rather calm conditions are expected across the U.S. this weekend. However, the Pacific Northwest into northern California will be a bit unsettled the next few days with rounds of heavy rain.

