Sunshine on Sunday before messy Monday in Metro Detroit

Metro Detroit is back to normal weather after experiencing unseasonably cold temperatures and record snowfall on Halloween. While the weather will be calm to end the weekend, wind and rain will create headaches on Monday.

Saturday Night

In the meantime, it will be mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles possible on Saturday night. Lows will be in the upper 30s to 40 degrees. Northerly winds will be 4 to 8 mph.

Remember that daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday. So, if any of your clocks do not automatically adjust, consider “falling back,” or changing the time back one hour, before heading to bed.

Sunday

We can take advantage of an extra hour of sleep and some sunshine on Sunday. It will be partly cloudy with normal temperatures. Highs will be in the lower to mid 50s. The sunshine will help to make it feel warmer in vehicles. Winds will be light out of the northwest at 4 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night

Clouds will increase with skies becoming mostly cloudy by Sunday night. Lows will be in the lower 40s. Winds will be light out of the south.

Monday

The winds will pick up as a strong low-pressure system moves across the Upper Great Lakes. On Monday, a gale watch will cover the majority of the Michigan waters of Lake Huron on Monday from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sustained southwesterly winds up to 30 kt are expected with gusts in excess of 40 kt possible. The largest significant waves in the nearshore waters of Lake Huron in Southeast Michigan will be about 6 ft. Beyond 5NM offshore, significant waves could reach 15 ft.

On land, sustained winds will be 10 to 20 mph out of the south and south-southwest with gusts as high as 40 mph. It will also be rainy and milder. Highs will be around 60 degrees. The chance of showers and gusty winds will last into the night.