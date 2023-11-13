Sunny start to workweek in Metro Detroit, changes late week

A small craft advisory is in effect for part of the Lake Huron shoreline from Port Sanilac and northward in Southeast Michigan until 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. (WDIV)

The sunshine is staying with Metro Detroit over the next few days with normal to above normal temperatures. A strong high-pressure system will have a big influence on the Great Lakes region during this period.

The weather system will most directly affect our weather through early Wednesday, including contributing toward ample sunshine and mild daytime temperatures. Dry weather will also continue until late week in Metro Detroit.

Sunday Night

Sunday night, skies will be mostly clear in the Detroit area and mostly cloudy over the Thumb. Winds out of the south-southeast will be 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday

Skies will clear by Monday morning across the entire region. It will be sunny and breezy. Temperatures will get a boost ahead of a cold front as highs reach the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be out of the west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Small Craft Advisory

A small craft advisory will be in effect for the nearshore waters of Lake Huron from Port Sanilac and northward in Southeast Michigan through 4 p.m. Monday.

Winds will be strongest along a cold front early Monday. Behind the front, cooler air will move into the area Monday night and Tuesday.

Monday night’s skies will be mostly clear. Lows will be in the lower 30s in Detroit and upper 20s in areas near and north of I-69.

Tuesday

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, but highs will be slightly lower in the lower 50s. Lows will be in the lower to mid 30s.

Wednesday

Wednesday, which marks the opening day of the regular firearm deer season, will feature partly cloudy skies. Highs in Southeast Michigan will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday

We will see clouds developing on Thursday, but temperatures will still push into the upper 50s to 60 degrees. There will be a chance of isolated showers in the evening and a better chance at night. The nighttime lows will be in the mid 40s.

Friday

Rain showers will continue along a cold front on Friday. Highs will be in the mid 50s and lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Weekend

The cold front will usher in cooler, but normal, temperatures for the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 40s to 50 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. Expect mainly partly cloudy skies.

