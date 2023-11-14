Sunshine continues throughout week, but temps will fluctuate in Metro Detroit

Following diminishing winds on Monday, calm and mostly pleasant weather will stick around over the next couple of days. (WDIV)

The sunshine will remain with Metro Detroit over the next couple of days, but temperatures will take a ride.

While people enjoyed the mild and sunny weather during the day on Monday, the winds were an issue for some people.

Small craft advisory

Due to the gusty winds, a small craft advisory is in effect for part of the Lake Huron shoreline in Southeast Michigan, including along Sanilac County, until 11 p.m. Monday.

Monday night

After highs around 60 degrees, temperatures are forecast to tumble during the evening. The winds will let up some, but we will have a light breeze at 5 to 15 mph out of the west-northwest. The clear skies will help to allow temperatures to fall nearly 30 degrees to the lower 30s.

Tuesday

A high-pressure system will ensure mostly sunny skies over the area. Despite cooler air, highs will still be above normal on Tuesday. Temperatures will reach the lower 50s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. By Tuesday night, clouds will increase. Lows will fall to the mid-30s.

Wednesday

The first day of Michigan’s firearm deer season will bring mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Wednesday’s temperatures will rise to the mid to upper 50s.

Rest of the Week

The dry weather will also continue until the end of the workweek. An isolated shower will be possible late Thursday night, but the better chance of rain showers will be on Friday.

Skies will be partly cloudy on Saturday and Sunday as temperatures return to normal. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

