Weather system to bring impacts to Metro Detroit ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

The weather in Metro Detroit is shaping up to be pleasant for Thanksgiving, but an expansive weather system could impact your holiday travel plans.

The low-pressure system was centered over the Plains on Sunday evening. It will pick up moisture from the Gulf of Mexico as it makes its way toward the Great Lakes.

Monday

The clouds and winds will increase on Monday. Although forecast highs in the mid 40s are normal, the breeze will make it feel cooler. Easterly winds will be 7 to 14 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Monday night, it will be cloudy with an isolated shower in the area late. The chance of showers will increase after midnight. Lows will be in the mid 30s.

Tuesday

Be prepared for wet and windy conditions all day Tuesday. Rain will become widespread. Expect highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Winds will start out from the east-southeast and shift to become westerly late. Sustained winds will be 10 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. The highest daylong rain totals could approach one inch.

Wednesday

We will be left with mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday, but a few flurries and sprinkles cannot be ruled out in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s will feel cooler due to the wind.

Thanksgiving

We will have partly cloudy skies and dry conditions on Thanksgiving. The weather will be calm for America’s Thanksgiving Parade. Highs will be in the mid 40s.

Friday

Early morning shoppers will encounter temperatures in the lower 30s on Black Friday. Under mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will make their way to near 40 degrees in the afternoon.

Weekend

Next weekend, it will be cloudy and cold. Highs will range from the mid 30s to 40 degrees.

The Climate Prediction Center’s outlook through the end of the month indicates that temperatures will lean toward being cooler than normal.