Cloud cover remains as rain moves out on Wednesday in Metro Detroit -- here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – Tuesday has been a very dreary day across the region, with plenty of cloud, cover, and rainfall for everybody. Still, we start to bring drier weather into the forecast as we look ahead throughout the next few days.

We will keep some scattered rain showers into the forecast through the evening and overnight hours tonight, with the rainfall winding down as we work throughout the late evening hours. Overnight lows drop into the 30s by the time you wake up on Wednesday morning.

Wednesday

Despite the rain moving out of the forecast on Wednesday, we will keep the cloud cover in the forecast for most of the day, and it will be a little breezy throughout the day.

Winds could gust as high as 20 miles an hour throughout a good portion of the day. High temperatures are colder, only making it into the low to mid-40s by Wednesday afternoon.

Then, we are expecting the clouds to thin out overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Suppose you’re planning on running the S3 Turkey Trot or joining us for America’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday in downtown Detroit. In that case, Mother Nature is bringing dry weather into the forecast throughout the day. But it will be cold.

We will start off into the 30s if you’re running the race early Thursday morning but warm only into the upper 40s by Thursday afternoon. With a breezy wind expected to continue, wind chills will likely remain in the 30s and lower 40s as you head into the afternoon.

Friday

The dry weather sticks around for the end of the week on Friday and into the first part of the weekend on Saturday, with a little more cloud cover working into the region on Saturday.

Weekend forecast

But all eyes are on the forecast for the end of the weekend and into early next week, with snow making an appearance in the forecast.

Right now, the forecast data is coming into better agreement, but we still have some time to watch this system head our way. Right now, it looks like light snow would move into the region throughout the day on Sunday and stick around into part of Monday as well.

Next week

High temperature is dropping well below average, into the upper 30s through the end of the weekend and into early next week, with overnight lows into the 20s. This would be supportive of snow, being the precipitation type with this system, allowing colder air to move in at the upper levels of the atmosphere.

It is too early to talk about whether this snow will accumulate, but we will keep our eyes on this as we work throughout the holiday and look ahead into the weekend.

