Accumulating snow will move into Southeast Michigan Sunday

The clouds and radar forecast is putting snow over most of Southeast Michigan by midday Sunday, Nov. 25, 2023. (WDIV)

Since Thanksgiving is behind us, we can start thinking about the upcoming season: winter.

Sunday will bring the first snow event to Metro Detroit since Halloween, which was the snowiest on record.

The weather system will travel over the Great Lakes and combine with lake-effect snow to create sloppy conditions with wet snow and reduced visibility.

Until then, the biggest inconvenience will be the cold air. Clouds will decrease Saturday night and temperatures will tumble into the mid to upper 20s. Southwesterly winds will be light at 4 to 8 mph.

Sunday’s Snow

Snow will move into Southeast Michigan from the southwest on Sunday. Communities such as Adrian, Ann Arbor, Dundee, and Brighton will be among the first places in our part of the state to start picking up precipitation. The snow will start in the late morning hours and cover the majority of the region by noon. Rain will mix in at times, especially near lakes St. Clair and Erie and the Detroit River. The warm water temperatures will contribute to more rain over Southwestern Ontario.

Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 30s with winds out of the south-southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Lows will be in the upper 20s to 30 degrees.

How much snow will we get?

Daytime accumulations will range from no snow or only on the grassy surfaces to around an inch. An additional half-inch could fall at night. Roads may be wet or slushy during the day, but any untreated surfaces could freeze up with a layer of ice for Monday morning.

More mess Monday

Expect mostly cloudy skies, lake-effect snow showers, and gusty winds on Monday. Be prepared for the possibility of slippery roads. Highs will be in the lower 30s as wind chills dip into the teens. A light coating of snow is possible beneath heavier showers. Lows will be in the lower 20s.

Tuesday, too

Lake-effect snow showers will develop and travel over the region on Tuesday as temperatures struggle to reach the freezing mark. A few flurries may be seen on Wednesday. The latter half of the week will see temperatures around 40 degrees as rain returns Friday evening and mixes with snow showers on Saturday.

