Widespread rain/snow combo coming to Metro Detroit: What to expect

4Warn Weather – Our Thursday begins clear and cool, but not as cold as it’s been.

Temperatures start on either side of 30 degrees this morning. We will begin with some sunshine before it fades behind increased cloud cover later today.

We will warm up into the upper 40s this afternoon under partly sunny skies. Winds will crank up out of the south-southwest. This will usher in the milder temperatures, but plan for gusty conditions with wind gusts between 20-30 mph today.

Tonight’s sunset is at 5:02 p.m.

Tonight won’t be as frigid with low temperatures slightly above average in the mid-30s.

Rain/snow combination approaching

Widespread precipitation will fill in from south to north starting Friday morning. We’ll see a combination of rain, rain/snow, or all snow, depending on where you live and where the rain/snow line sets up.

As of Thursday, it looks like:

All rain is expected generally south of a line that stretches from Port Huron to Adrian.

Rain/snow to all snow will be possible north of this line to roughly I-69, where all snow is expected into the Thumb and up toward the Tri-Cities area.

Most of Metro Detroit will not see much snow accumulation -- however, in the areas with snow bands that don’t see any rain mixed in, 1-3 inches of accumulation will be possible.

Friday afternoon should trend drier before another round of precipitation rolls in before sunrise on Saturday. We could see another wintry mix early Saturday.

We expect a brief dry period Saturday afternoon, which will be a nice window to get outside and decorate. Highs will be in the 40s.

More precipitation rolls in Sunday, with rain building in during the afternoon hours. There’s a chance the rain will change into a snow/rain mix late Sunday and early Monday.

Elsewhere ...

Nationally, scattered thunderstorms, some severe, will be possible in southern Texas. Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are scattered throughout the western portion of the U.S. Meanwhile, freeze warnings continue along the Florida panhandle.

