Active forecast continues; rain showers likely for part of the weekend -- Here's what to expect

4Warn Weather – SATURDAY: Cloudy skies. A chance of a few morning rain showers early, otherwise a break from the rain. High: 44. Winds: North 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies, remaining dry. Low: 38. Winds: Calm Winds.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies. Rain showers likely. A wintry mix possible Northwest of Metro Detroit. High: 45. Winds: Southwest 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. A chance of rain showers early, otherwise drying out. Low: 35. Winds: West 5-10 MPH.

After a soggy end of the week, we will bring some drier weather into the forecast for the start of our weekend, although a few rain showers will be sticking around as well.

As we start our Saturday, we will hold onto a few early morning rain showers as our low-pressure system moves off to the Northeast. Otherwise, cloudy skies will stick around for the entire day today, and temperatures remain on the chilly side of the forecast. High temperatures heading for the low end of the 40s, not ruling out some upper 30s for daytime highs well north and west of the metro.

Clouds will stick around in the forecast overnight tonight, and it will be cold once again. Overnight lows dropping into the upper 30s.

Our next low-pressure system works into the region for the end of the weekend on Sunday. Expect rain showers to overspread the region once again for most of the day on Sunday. With colder air northwest of the metro, not ruling out a mix of rain and snow northwest of metro Detroit, but most everybody will see rain showers throughout the day on Sunday. High temperatures heading for the middle 40s by Sunday afternoon.

After that low pressure system works off to the northeast, we will keep cloud cover into the forecast to start next week on Monday. High temperatures remaining into low 40s by Monday afternoon.

Another chance of rain and snow showers moves into the region with yet another low-pressure system heading our way for Tuesday. High temperatures heading for right around 40° by Tuesday afternoon, not ruling some places out staying into the upper 30s by Tuesday afternoon.

Then the active pattern continues looking ahead into the middle and end of next week. Cloud cover sticks around for Wednesday, with high temperatures only making it into the upper 30s, before another chance of rain and snow showers heads our way by Thursday. Then cloud cover sticks around for the end of next week on Friday, temperatures starting to moderate a little, back into the 40s by Thursday and mid 40s by the end of next week on Friday.