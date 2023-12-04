Rain, snow and a warm up: What weather to expect in Metro Detroit next week

The wet weekend is coming to a close, but chances of rain and snow will continue into the workweek.

Rain showers will wind down with only a few sprinkles and flurries left over Sunday night. Areas of fog and mist will persist in parts of Metro Detroit. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s. Expect light westerly winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday

Monday will bring us mostly cloudy and slightly cooler weather. Highs will be in the upper 30s to 40 degrees, which is near Dec. 4′s average high of 41 degrees. Winds will be out of the west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Overnight temperatures into Tuesday morning will be around 30 degrees.

Tuesday

A low-pressure system will slide through the Ohio Valley on Tuesday. On the north side of the system, we will get rain and snow showers. The chance of precipitation is higher south of I-96. Daytime temperatures will peak in the upper 30s. Lows will fall to the upper 20s.

Wednesday

Wednesday will bring Southeast Michigan’s best chance of sunshine for the week. It will be partly cloudy, including a few periods of mostly sunny skies. Clouds will increase later in the evening. Highs will be near 40 degrees. A warm front will move over the area Wednesday night and usher in warmer temperatures for Thursday, but a few overnight showers will be possible as the front pushes through the state.

Thursday and Friday

Behind the front, and under mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will rise into the mid 40s on Thursday. With similar sky conditions, temperatures will jump into around 50 degrees on Friday.

Weekend

As a cold front approaches next weekend, Southeast Michigan will have rain chances on both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s on Saturday and tumble to normal or about 40 degrees for Sunday.

Overall, this December could be warmer than usual. This is often the case for the Great Lakes region when El Niño conditions exist, or the presence of warmer than normal surface water temperatures in central and eastern areas of the Pacific Ocean near the equator.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.