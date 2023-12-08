Sunshine, wind, rain, near-record warmth over next 48 hours in Metro Detroit

The weather setup maps shows a low-pressure system approaching Michigan on Friday. Rain and wind will move into the area on Saturday. (WDIV)

Metro Detroit is enjoying pleasant weather, which will last through Friday. While temperatures will surge into record territory for the start of the weekend, it will be windy and rainy.

It will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy across Metro Detroit on Thursday evening, and clouds will increase at night. The weather will be tranquil as temperatures slowly fall from the day’s highs in the mid to upper 40s. Expect lows in the mid-30s. Southerly winds will be 5 to 10 mph.

Friday

The wind and temperatures will increase on Friday. Under partly cloudy skies with periods of mostly sunny skies, temperatures will peak in the lower 50s. The warm breeze out of the southwest and south-southwest will be 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Clouds will increase during the afternoon. By night, it will be mostly cloudy. A few spotty showers will develop overnight. Lows will be in the lower to mid-40s.

Friday’s sunrise will occur at 7:49 a.m., and the sun will set at 5:01 p.m.

Saturday

It will be rainy and warm, with temperatures pushing into the mid to upper 50s on Saturday. The observation station at Detroit Metro Airport is forecast to tie the record of 58 degrees, which was set in 1946. (This record high is slightly lower than other dates in early December, which are in the 60s.) The normal high for Dec. 9 is 39 degrees.

Rain showers will be in the area throughout the day with the chance starting during the early morning and lingering into the night. A cold front will sweep across the area, but the difference in temperatures will be most noticeable on Sunday.

Sunday

While a few isolated showers will be possible Sunday morning, much of the day will be dry and mostly cloudy. A cooler air mass will keep high temperatures around 40 degrees, which is back to normal territory.

Flurries will be possible on Monday, but the start of next week is shaping up to be pleasant, with sunshine and temperatures peaking in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

