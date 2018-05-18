Aerial video shows severe flooding in Monroe County

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Aerial video showed several residents impacted by severe flooding along the lakefront in Monroe County.

Sky 4 was over the flooded area near Nadeau Road and Dixie Highway in Frenchtown Township.

Water from the Brest Bay has flooded the area. Video shows homeowners' yards are flooded and water is surrounding several homes.

The wind is causing strong waves to crash up against the wall. (WDIV)

Water is flooding homes along the lakefront in Frenchtown Township. (WDIV)

Several homes near the lakefront in Monroe County are surrounded by water. (WDIV)

Some Monroe County residents are dealing with severe flooding in their yards. (WDIV)

The homes right along the lakefront are completely surrounded by water. (WDIV)

A lakeshore flood advisory is in effect for Wayne and Monroe counties until 12 a.m. Saturday. That means onshore winds and waves make flooding possible in low areas along the lakeshore. Wind was expected to create big, relentless wave activity that could lead to some shoreline flooding.

Here's some information from the National Weather Service:

"Easterly wind will increase today to gusts around 25 knots. The wind is expected to produce 3 to 5 foot waves with occasional waves to 7 feet. The wind and waves help lift water level to about 68 inches above chart datum at Gibraltar and to near 72 inches at Toledo during Friday afternoon.

"The Lake Erie undisturbed water level is over 4 feet above chart datum. The high water level combined with the high wave action will have potential to result in minor shoreline flooding and erosion. Damage to docks, boat lifts, or watercraft anchored along the shoreline will also be possible."

