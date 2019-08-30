Hurricane Dorian: List of Florida evacuation zones

As Hurricane Dorian barrels towards Florida, residents are preparing for possible evacuation orders, especially on the East Coast of the Panhandle.

As of Friday morning, no evacuations have been ordered. The National Hurricane Center said the Category 2 storm is expected to strengthen into a potentially catastrophic Category 4 with winds of almost 140 mph (225 kph) and slam into the U.S. on Tuesday — nearly 10 mph faster and a day later than previously forecast.

The hurricane center's projected track showed the storm hitting around Palm Beach County, the site of Mar-a-Lago. But predicting its course with any confidence this far out is so difficult that the "cone of uncertainty" on the map covered nearly all of Florida's 500-mile (800-kilometer) coastline, with Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Orlando all within the danger zone.

Forecasters warned, too, that the storm's slow movement could subject the state to a drawn-out pummeling from wind, storm surge and heavy rain.

Florida Evacuation Zones info

In order to know when to evacuate for hurricane surge flooding, you must KNOW YOUR ZONE!

The greatest killer of people during hurricanes is storm surge – the dome of water pushed ashore by powerful hurricane winds. Entire buildings can be moved, and can cause more damage than the winds of a hurricane itself. Florida is extremely vulnerable to surge flooding because of its coastal and low-lying geography.

To stay safe from surge flooding, if you live in a zone that has been ordered to evacuate, get out. The best way to be prepared for a hurricane storm surge is to know your evacuation zone and plan your destination and travel routes ahead of time.

Know Your Zone - search by address to determine if you are in a designated evacuation zone.

Maps - access a map for those counties with designated evacuation zones.

Counties WITH Designated Evacuation Zones

For each county that has designated evacuation zones, please refer to these specific resources.

Counties WITHOUT Designated Evacuation Zones

The following counties DO NOT have designated evacuation zones. These counties may still issue evacuation orders, but these orders will NOT refer to designated evacuation zones and instead will refer to geographic boundaries or landmarks.

STATE PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

Florida is not under any watches or warnings.

EVACUATIONS

No evacuations have been ordered at this time.

FUEL

Through Executive Order 19-189, Governor DeSantis waived hours of service and truck weights for fuel trucks. Additionally, the State of Florida is requesting surrounding states, such as Alabama and Georgia, waive requirements as well while trucks move throughout the Southeast in preparation of Hurricane Dorian.

The State of Florida is working with industry partners to identify additional resources, including trucks, staff, etc. to distribute more fuel throughout the state.

Florida officials are working with ports along the East Coast of Florida to monitor resources and assist with closures and re-openings.

FOOD AND WATER

The State has 819,000 gallons of water and 1.8 million meals ready for distribution.

TRANSPORTATION & PUBLIC WORKS

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is working with State and local officials to assess the current situation and needs.

FDOT is monitoring the storm and holding teleconferences with the FDOT district offices.

FDOT urges all motorists to use caution when driving during storm conditions.

Florida's 511 Traveler Information System is one of the most effective ways drivers can keep informed about the state's roadways during severe weather.

The Florida Department of Management Services (DMS) is preparing all state-owned buildings along the east coast for possible severe weather. Updates of state office closures will be updated on DMS' website as soon as more information is available: https://www.dms.myflorida.com/business_operations/real_estate_development_and_management/bureau_of_operations_and_maintenance/building_closure_information.

PUBLIC HEALTH AND MEDICAL

The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) has activated the Emergency Status System (ESS) for health care facilities statewide to enter their storm preparedness status including generators and utility company information, emergency contacts, and bed availability: http://fl-generator.com/

The Department of Health (DOH) currently has no active boil water notices. However, it has two webpages that will be updated in real time as notices are issued. Normal version: http://www.floridahealth.gov/environmental-health/drinking-water/boil-water-notices/index.html. Low-bandwidth version: http://www.floridahealth.gov/environmental-health/drinking-water/boil-water-notices/mobile.html

The Agency for Persons with Disabilities (APD) has begun reaching out to group homes in the counties potentially impacted by the storm to ensure all the necessary steps have been taken to ensure the health and safety of APD customers.

APD Waiver Support Coordinators will reach out to individuals in independent living to ensure proper safety measures are being taken.

APD has updated its Recovery Toolkit at www.apdcares.org to provide the latest information about the hurricane, disaster preparations, and resources after the storm.

BUSINESS AND INDUSTRY

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) continues to encourage businesses to visit www.FloridaDisaster.biz for disaster preparedness tips and register to receive updates as the storm progresses.

DEO is extending the deadline for local governments to submit applications for the $85 million Rebuild Florida Infrastructure Repair Program.

VISIT Florida has activated the Expedia/VISIT Florida Hotel Accommodation Web Portal to support evacuation orders.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) offers a Hurricane Guide with information about hurricane preparedness, what to do as a storm approaches, disaster recovery, and helpful hurricane-related resources. DBPR has shared the Guide on social media and it is available at http://www.myfloridalicense.com/dbpr/documents/HurricaneGuide_web.pdf.

EDUCATION

While no school closures have been reported at this time, the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) will be posting up-to-date information regarding closures at www.fldoe.org/hurricaneinfo.

INSURANCE

DMS' Division of State Group Insurance, has arranged for early prescription renewals starting today for members of the state group insurance program.

VOLUNTEER EFFORTS

Individuals who are interested in volunteering after the storm are encouraged to visit www.volunteerflorida.org where they may register to become a volunteer and search for volunteer opportunities. Volunteers should affiliate with an organization before deploying. Volunteers should not self-deploy.

STATE EMERGENCY OPERATION CENTER / CONTACTS

The State Emergency Operations Center has activated at a Level 2.

The State Assistance Information Line (SAIL) contact number: 1-800-342-3557.

The State Emergency Operations Center Media Line: 850-921-0217.

Follow @FLSERT and @GovRonDeSantis on Twitter for live updates on Hurricane Dorian.

Visit http://www.floridadisaster.org/info to find information on emergency preparedness, shelters, road closures and evacuation routes.

