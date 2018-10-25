Metro Detroit weather: Chance of showers throughout weekend

DETROIT - Clouds have invaded Metro Detroit and will settle in through the weekend. Eventually, we'll see rain, but expect to stay dry in the short term.

On Thursday night, expect milder lows under overcast skies, dropping only to the mid- to upper 30s.

Friday will remain overcast. We'll stay dry for much of the day, but by evening, a stray shower will be possible, mainly in our South Zone. Despite a lack of sunshine, Friday will be our warmest day until Halloween. Highs will reach the mid-50s, but that's still below normal.

Showers will be around both days this weekend.

On Saturday, what’s left of Hurricane Willa will be moving up the eastern seaboard, contributing to rain in Southeast Michigan. It will pull away on Sunday, but a disturbance from the northwest will keep rain chances alive through the weekend. Highs will finish in the upper 40s.

We’ll dry out Monday and slowly return to the 50s by Tuesday.

Halloween isn’t looking completely dry. A line of showers will be moving through late in the day, although it’s impossible to time it out hour-by-hour this far out. Highs will still hit the low to mid-50s, so we’re expecting temperatures in the 40s for trick-or-treating.

November starts Thursday, and temperatures will still be below normal for this time of year.

