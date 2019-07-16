Metro Detroit weather: Clouds and Rain Showers

Clouds and rain showers from former Tropical Storm Barry are moving in today. We will have a mostly dry commute this Tuesday morning around Metro Detroit with warmer temps mainly in the upper 60s to low 70s. Clouds are increasing and that rain is moving in from the south bringing the best shot at showers between 11am and 7pm. These showers will be coming and going so it will not be a nonstop rain event, but keep the umbrella handy with highs in the lower 80s and only partly sunny skies at times at best. The winds will be trying to warm us SSW 5-10 mph gusting 15-20 mph at times.

Some of the heaviest rain from Barry may come late tonight, overnight, and into early Wednesday morning. We may see a good half inch soaking or more in spots on Wednesday morning and then more scattered showers into the afternoon. If the rain breaks after lunch, we may see highs back in the mid and upper 80s, but it all depends on how quickly the clouds break after morning showers. Fans of the heat need to wait until Thursday and Friday as highs get well into the 90s with sunshine and tons of humidity.

We have low 90s and very muggy air Thursday with a few pop up thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Don’t cancel any plans… yet. Friday will be mid 90s and heat indices in the triple digits. It will be that way again Saturday with a good chance for afternoon rain and thundershowers. A weak cool front Sunday keeps temps in the lower 90s with scattered thundershowers likely. The showers may linger into the first half of Monday before we start to dry out again. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

