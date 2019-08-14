Metro Detroit weather: Clouds and sunshine

What a difference a day makes. Tuesday, we started the day with temperatures around 70 degrees (20 degrees Celsius) , and dewpoint temperatures close to that number…so the humidity was very high and you felt it the moment you walked out the door. Twenty-four hours later, dewpoints have dropped considerably, which has allowed temperatures to drop into the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius) in most areas. Remember that the temperature can NEVER fall below the dewpoint temperature, which is why nights are so much warmer when the air is humid.

We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine through our Wednesday, with only the slight chance for a stray shower, and the best chance for that small chance is west of US-23. Most of us should have a dry day. Highs should be around 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius) which, combined with comfortable humidity, will make for a splendid day. Wind will blow from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph, which will keep things a tad cooler near the big lakes.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:39 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:36 p.m.

Partly cloudy tonight, with lows in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius)…great sleeping weather! Northeast wind at 3 to 6 mph.

Partly cloudy to start our Thursday, but then becoming mostly cloudy by afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Not everybody will get a storm, but we all have a chance. Highs in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Friday, but the computer models disagree on the timing of an upper level disturbance headed this way. The ECMWF model is a little slower, and keeps the day dry. However, the GFS, GEM and UKMET all show possible showers and thunderstorms developing late in the day, so I’ll have to lean in that direction and now introduce a rain chance at some point Friday afternoon. Highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Update

The models are having significant problems (which isn’t unusual) with timing the myriad of upper level disturbances headed this way in the extended forecast. Based upon everything I’ve looked at this morning, it appears that we have the chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. Obviously, Saturday is the Woodward Dream Cruise, so I strongly urge you to have the FREE Local4Casters app downloaded on your phone (just search “WDIV” in the app store), and check the radar often to stay ahead of the weather. You certainly don’t want to be caught standing out there on Woodward in that crowd of people if a thunderstorm approaches. When that storm arrives, everybody will have the same idea that you will, so good luck with that. It’s better to keep an eye on the radar and be one step ahead of everybody else.

Highs Saturday should reach the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius), and highs Sunday should reach the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius)…and you’ll notice the humidity returning, as well.



