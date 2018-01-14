Metro Detroit weather: Cold Sunday with 1-3 inches of snow possible by Monday afternoon

A view of the Detroit riverfront from Canada as the sun rises over an icy river Jan. 3, 2017. (WDIV)

DETROIT - The return of the big chill affects Monday morning and afternoon. Skies will be sunny. MLK Day, Monday, will be snowy with due to an Alberta clipper.

Sunday morning will be mostly clear and frigid. Temperatures will be in the single digits, and wind chills will be near or below zero. Detroiters have to dress in layers going to and from services and MLK activities.

Sunrise is at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Sunday afternoon will be mostly sunny and very cold. Highs will be near 20 degrees. Ice sculptures will remain in tact at the Plymouth Ice Festival. Patrons will want to take advantage of heated stores and restaurants to remain warm. Wind chills will be in the single digits most of the time.

Sunday evening will go from partly cloudy to mostly cloudy and remain cold. Temps will be in the teens.

Snow returns on Monday

An Alberta Clipper arrives Sunday night and Monday. Snow starts to fall closer to midnight and afterward. Overnight lows will be in the low teens.

Welcome to MLK Day, Monday! Snow will fall morning and midday, and it will still be cold. Afternoon temps will be in the middle 20s. 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunnier and frigid. Lows will be near 10 degrees. Highs will be near 20 in Detroit.

Friday will be partly sunny with higher, more seasonable temps. Highs in the low 30s.

Saturday will be partly sunny with highs near 40 degrees.

