Metro Detroit weather: Coolest air of the season moving in today

DETROIT - The coolest air of the season is moving in today as a cold front sweeps through SE Lower Michigan.

Temps in the upper 30s to mainly low 40s as you head out, but breezes will make it feel like the 30s so bundle up.

Mostly cloudy skies will accompany the cold front and the winds will be whipping again later this morning and all afternoon WNW 10-20 mph gusting 20-30 mph. It is unlikely that we’ll see highs heading into the 50s so get used to mid 40s and gusty winds making it feel like 30s or even upper 20s at times out there today.

Rain chances are weak, but our North Zone will see a few spotty showers rolling off of Lake Michigan and Lake Huron and a few sprinkles may hit your windshield at times today.

Freeze warning Thursday

We have another Freeze Warning to start your Thursday as early morning lows will hit the 20s to near 30 degrees for several hours and this could be that killing freeze.

Skies will be clear tomorrow and the winds will be lighter around Metro Detroit making for a decent day once the frost fades. Look for mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 50s and winds WSW 5-12 mph.

Friday forecast

Friday will be a bit warmer with morning lows in the mid 30s as we hit the end of the work and school week. Mostly sunny skies will become partly sunny and highs will stop in the mid to maybe upper 50s with those pesky winds returning SW 10-20 mph.

The best shot at showers right now look to be in our North Zone in the evening hours but some model data is bringing in showers all across Metro Detroit in the late, late afternoon or evening so stay tuned. It has been a cold and wet theme for Friday Night Football games.

Weekend weather

Saturday morning showers will become very scattered through the afternoon with another coolish day in the low 50s under partly sunny skies and breezy conditions. Sunday will be a little brighter but no warmer as highs will likely not make it out of the 40s for most of us, but a few low 50s are possible.

