Metro Detroit weather forecast: Cloudy Sunday with scattered showers

DETROIT - A Lakeshore Flood Warning is in effect along the coast in Macomb, Monroe and Wayne counties from now until 1 a.m. ET, Monday.

Welcome to Sunday, Motown! Scattered showers arrive from the north, but much of the day will have filtered sunshine under mostly overcast skies. It will still be warm, and there's a better chance of rain on Monday.

Sunday morning will be mostly cloudy and mild. The quilt of clouds will have morning temps starting in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s. After sunrise, the sun will shine through high and mid-level clouds.

Sunrise is at 5:57 a.m. ET.

Sunday afternoon will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Although rain is in the forecast, it will be light and scattered enough for many outdoor activities to occur with little to no problem.

Anyone going to the Tigers-Twins baseball game at Comerica Park (starting at 1:10 p.m. ET0 or the PRN Alumni's urban garden unveiling with Artist Taja Seville (starting at 12 noon ET) will experience mostly dry conditions. Highs will be in the middle and upper 70s.

Sunday evening has scattered showers. Temps will be in the low 70s.

Sunset is at 9:08 p.m. ET.

There's a better chance of rain Sunday night and Monday morning. Overnight lows will be in the low and mid 60s. Monday afternoon's temps will be in the middle 70s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and mild. Daytime temps will be in the low 70s.

The chance of showers and storms returns, Wednesday. It will be in the middle 70s.

