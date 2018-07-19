Metro Detroit weather forecast: Friday is next chance for rain, thundershowers

DETROIT - It’s going to be another gorgeous day around Metro Detroit, starting with Thursday morning temps in the 50s to low 60s as you head out under clear skies.

We will see a few more clouds today, both high clouds slowly streaming in and the puffy clouds forming with the heat of the afternoon. Still, highs will get into the low 80s under partly cloudy skies and winds SE 5-12 mph which may keep a few east side communities slightly cooler.

Friday rain forecast

Rain will be moving in Friday with scattered rain and thundershowers during the mid morning and early afternoon. The showers and storms will get heavier and stronger through the late afternoon and evening tomorrow with only a minimal threat for severe weather closer to the Ohio Border in our South Zone Friday.

Highs should hit the low 80s and would be much warmer if not for the clouds and rain chances, but you’ll feel the humidity cranking up as well making even the rain breaks a bit muggy.

Watch out for some locally heavy rain at times especially around and after dinner time.

Weekend forecast

Weekend rain will be coming in waves and right now, it looks like Saturday starts dry, but rain will fill in again into the afternoon and evening with some areas of heavy rain at times. We need the rain, but watch out for some flash flooding potential as you hit the road.

Sunday may start with some morning showers, especially in our South Zone, but we should see more dry weather than wet to end the weekend. There’s a slight chance for showers Monday and Tuesday too.

