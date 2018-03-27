Metro Detroit weather: Forecast goes downhill after beautiful Wednesday

DETROIT - There’s no shortage of excitement in Tuesday's weather forecast.

On Tuesday night, look for a few lingering showers to stick around until a cold front slides through in the evening. Temperatures will drop to the upper 30s overnight. Clouds will start breaking up toward daybreak.

That will set up a pretty nice Wednesday, with increasing sunshine and our warmest temperatures of the week. Expect highs in the mid-50s. Plus, the winds will remain light. Find a way to enjoy this, because it won't get any better over the next 10 days.

Detroit Tigers Opening Day on Thursday will be a close call, but count on getting wet at some point in the afternoon. It still looks as if the core of the wet weather will slide to our southeast. It’s just a question of how close we’ll be to the edge of that rain. Highs will be cooler, in the upper 40s.

Thursday will signal a reversal in our temperature trend. Temperatures will continue cooling through the weekend, but the bigger disappointment in the forecast is the chance of snow on Saturday.

There are large discrepancies between computer models, which indicate anything from light rain to multiple inches of snow. So, needless to say, this weather pattern bears watching. Temperatures will depend on the larger pattern evolution, which is also still in question.

Then, the weather should remain dry Sunday through much of next week.

