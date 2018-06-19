Metro Detroit weather forecast: More showers possible tonight

DETROIT - Highs will be near 80 degrees with lighter winds ENE 5-10 mph under partly sunny to partly cloudy skies today.

More showers are possible tonight and overnight as that cool front comes back north.

Wednesday and Thursday forecast

Wednesday will start wet with the heavier, steady showers expected near the Ohio border. Still, we should prepare for morning rain showers during the first half of your Hump Day, leading to another drier afternoon under partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s for most.

Thursday looks great with tons of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Weekend forecast

Most of your Friday looks dry, but showers and storms move in late and will be with us overnight and into most of Saturday. So sunny skies Friday become partly sunny with highs again in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Rain and thunder may delay your plans Saturday and we will keep you posted, but right now Sunday looks to be the nicer of the weekend days ahead.

