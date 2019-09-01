Metro Detroit weather forecast: Mostly cloudy Sunday with scattered showers, thunderstorms

DETROIT - Mostly cloudy Sunday with scattered showers for most of us, and a better chance north of M-59.

A scattered thunderstorm is possible late this afternoon and evening. Just keep an eye on our app’s customizable radar to stay one step ahead of Mother Nature if you have outdoor plans. Highs in the mid 70s (23 to 24 degrees Celsius).

Sunday’s sunrise is at 6:58 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:08 p.m.

Mostly cloudy tonight with scattered showers and thunderstorms…especially this evening. Lows in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy and warmer on Labor Day, with highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius). Some models suggest the possibility of a mid-to-late afternoon shower or thunderstorm so, once again, monitor our app’s radar if you have outdoor plans at that time. However, at this point it appears that many more of us won’t see rain than will.

Partly cloudy Monday night, with lows in the low to mid 60s (17 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy, becoming breezy and more humid on Tuesday…but don’t get used to it. Highs in the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius).

A strong cold front Tuesday night brings some showers and thunderstorms…and if they arrive early enough in the evening, a strong to severe storm would not surprise me. Lows in the low 60s (17 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy and breezy on Wednesday, with much colder highs behind that cold front…only in the low to mid 70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius), but the breezy conditions will certainly make it feel like a taste of fall!

Mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius)…with 40s in rural areas!

Mostly sunny on Thursday, with highs in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius)…and lighter wind than on Wednesday, so it’ll be a very pleasant afternoon.

Mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius)…with more 40s in rural areas.

Mostly sunny on Friday, with highs in the low to mid 70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius).

Next Weekend

A cold front sometime on Saturday should bring a short period of showers and thunderstorms, then partly cloudy and cooler on Sunday. Highs in the mid 70s (23 degrees Celsius) Saturday, with highs near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius) on Sunday. Many of us on Sunday will have highs only in the 60s.

