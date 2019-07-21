Metro Detroit weather forecast: On and off showers Sunday afternoon, less severe storms expected

DETROIT - A flood warning is in effect along the Huron River near Hamburg in Livingston County.

Sunday afternoon will have on and off showers. It will still be warm, just not as hot as the past few days. Highs will be in the low and middle 80s.

The Detroit Tigers play the Toronto Blue Jays at 1:10 p.m. ET. Rain may occur from time to time but won't ruin the game.

A chance of scattered showers remains, Sunday evening. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

Sunset is at 9:05 p.m. ET.

Sunday night will be cooler. After a front passes, skies will be partly cloudy and temperatures fall to the 50s. It will be the coolest it's been in a week or more.

Real relief continues Monday and early this week. Monday becomes partly sunny. It will be warm and much less humid. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday will have abundant sunshine. It will be warmer and remain comfortable. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid-80s.

Beach & boating forecast

Lake Erie

Sunday: Water Temp: 77 deg. F; Wind: NNW 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Lake St. Clair

Sunday: Water Temp: 75 deg. F; Wind: NNW 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Lake Huron

Sunday: Water Temp: 70 deg. F; Wind: NNW 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Up North forecast

Northern Lower Peninsula

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm. High in the low 80s.

Upper Peninsula

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

