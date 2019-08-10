Metro Detroit weather forecast: Sunshine, cloudy skies Saturday

DETROIT - This is the time of year that we usually deal with some humidity, but that is nowhere to be seen this weekend.

Expect sunshine mixed with some high clouds today…it’ll be a pretty sky…with highs reaching the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius).

This evening marks the beginning of the Muslim holy day, Eid al-Adha, and the weather will be perfect for family gatherings. If you are observing, I wish you a meaningful and joyous holiday!

Skies will become mostly clear Saturday night, with lows in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 2 to 5 mph.

Sunday will feature a mix of clouds and sun, but still a pretty day with highs in the low to mid 80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius).

There’s the chance for a stray, very light shower Monday night as a weak cold front approaches. Lows in the mid 60s (18 to 19 degrees Celsius) will also be accompanied by a modest uptick in humidity as a more moisture-laden air mass heads this way.

The daytime hours on Monday should be mostly dry, aside from a stray early morning very light shower as that cold front exits the area. It’ll be increasingly humid, with highs in the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius).

Monday night is the focus of this forecast, as there is the potential for a batch of severe storms to head this way. It’s too early to get specific on this, as the upper level disturbance that will trigger these storms is still way down in Mexico…but be aware that Monday night could become quite noisy…I’ll keep you posted through the weekend.

