Metro Detroit weather forecast: Sunshine Thursday afternoon, could hit 50

DETROIT - We escaped the snow, for the most part.

We have reports of a half inch coating parts of our North Zone north of Pontiac from overnight, but most of the snow is moving away from us.

That being said, a few random snow showers are expected this morning which could throw down a quick dusting and slicken the roads if you drive into a light snow showers. Most of us will not see much more as a dry and warming trend begins.

Clouds will stick around this morning and the winds are picking up. Morning lows in the low 30s should warm with afternoon sun into the mid and upper 40s with a few neighborhoods possibly hitting 50 degrees today.

Those winds NW 10-20 G 25 mph will definitely make it feel cooler all morning and afternoon, but the afternoon sun will be great.

Friday, weekend forecast

Get used to the sun because it’s with us all day Friday, and all weekend! Morning will be crisp in the upper 20s to low 30s for the next several days, but we’ll feel the effects of that sun come afternoon highs as they are well into the 50s starting tomorrow. Friday highs around Metro Detroit will likely stay in the low to maybe mid 50s.

Weekend highs will be in the 50s flirting with 60 degrees. In fact, we should hit that mark on Sunday. Again, tons of weekend sun and not excuses from your Local4Casters not to get out and enjoy it or get some yard work done. Winds will be fairly light through this stretch as well.

Next week peek

We’ll see more sun and 60s Monday and Tuesday with our next rain chance Wednesday morning next week.

You can track temperatures and our next rain and/or snow chances with our Local4Casters app.

