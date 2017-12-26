Metro Detroit weather forecast: Today is the coldest day of the year

DETROIT - The Local4Casters have expected this for over a week now, and it’s finally here.

We will be in the deep freeze with well-below average (but not record-breaking) temperatures for at least the next week. Be very careful if heading out early this morning, as temperatures in some locations are so cold that salt has lost its effectiveness. In fact, some surfaces that were wet from salt melting snow yesterday could have even frozen into ice overnight, so don’t assume that a road you’re driving on that looks wet is only wet -- there could be some ice there. Wind has also generated very cold wind chills this morning, so a Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for Genesee, Lapeer and Sanilac Counties until 10:00 a.m.

Today will start out with at least some sunshine, before skies become mostly cloudy by afternoon. Chance for a scattered flurry or light snow shower this afternoon but, at this point, I do not expect anything impactful. Highs only in the low teens (-11 degrees Celsius), with some locations in the northern part of our area even colder. West-southwest wind at 8 to 13 mph will generate sub-zero wind chills (-18 to -20 degrees Celsius) for the bulk of the day, so it’ll be a cold one.

Today’s sunrise is at 8:01 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:07 p.m.

Becoming mostly clear tonight, with lows near zero (-17 to -18 degrees Celsius). West-southwest wind at 4 to 7 mph.

Wednesday forecast

Partly cloudy on Wednesday, with highs again only in the low teens (-11 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear to start Wednesday night, then becoming partly cloudy later at night. Lows near zero (-17 to -18 degrees Celsius).

Thursday forecast

Increasing clouds on Thursday, but the daylight hours should remain dry. Highs in the mid teens (-9 degrees Celsius).

Snow Thursday night into Friday

Snow develops Thursday night and continues into Friday. At first glance, this doesn't appear to be a powerful storm -- perhaps a 1-3 inches type of storm -- but keep in mind that the upper level disturbance that will create this storm is still out over the Pacific, and won’t cross onto the continent for another day or so. Only then will we be able to study its physics with data from our land-based upper air weather balloon network, at which point the computer models should start coming into better agreement on its strength and track. Bottom line: stay tuned, as there could be changes. Lows Thursday night around 9 degrees (-13 degrees Celsius), and highs Friday near 20 degrees (-6 to -7 degrees Celsius).

Windy with snow showers likely on Saturday, with highs back into the mid teens (-9 degrees Celsius).

Becoming partly cloudy Saturday night, with lows near zero (-17 to -18 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Sunday, with highs in the mid teens (-10 degrees Celsius).

New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day looks dry, fortunately, although it’ll be continued very cold, and I see the well-below average temperatures continuing through the end of next week, before a bit of moderation (hopefully) takes place.

As you’ve just read, we have a bitter cold week ahead for the kids’ school vacation. If it’s too cold for the kids to play outside, there are a LOT of things to do with them on their holiday break from school. If they’re into science, try the Michigan Science Center, the Cranbrook Institute of Science, or the Ann Arbor Hands On Museum -- all promise a great time.

There’s the Detroit Historical Museum to give them a taste of Detroit history. There’s the Detroit Institute of Arts - so much to see and do there (and remember that it’s more than “just” paintings -- they have medieval suits of armor, ancient Egyptian artifacts, and all sorts of neat stuff that the kids will enjoy). If they’re into music, how about taking them to the Motown Museum for some Detroit music history? And check the Pistons and Red Wings schedules -- Little Caesars Arena is a great place to watch a game. And while you’re downtown, take them on the new Q-Line! Or, for a lot of fun on the cheap, take them bowling!

