Metro Detroit weather: Friday night soaker ushers in some weekend rain

DETROIT - Expect a Friday night soaker in Metro Detroit, with some rain lingering into the weekend.

Showers and thunderstorms are moving in from the west. We'll see them more on than off through sunrise Saturday morning. We're not expecting anything strong or severe, but rainfall could be heavy at times. There will be spots that pick up more than an inch in the next 24 hours. Also, there will still be lightning strikes in the storms Friday night, so be aware if you're at football games.

Rain will hang on through early Saturday morning, then fade out, leaving us dry for the second half of Saturday. The only exception to that will be the South Zone, where a couple of sprinkles might linger into the afternoon. Temperatures will barely reach 70 degrees in spots.

Sunday should be mainly dry, but we can't rule out a light afternoon shower. Most of us will stay dry the entire day, and everyone will be a notch cooler, with highs expected in the upper 60s.

Then, the big switch will arrive Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will reach near-record territory in the mid-80s. Add some humidity, and it will feel like 90 degrees in spots by Tuesday afternoon.

We'll quickly swing the other direction by late week. The heat will retreat to the south, leaving us with 60-degree highs and 40-degree lows.

