Metro Detroit weather: High Wind Warning in effect -- gusts of up to 60 mph possible

DETROIT - A High Wind Warning has been issued for several southeastern Michigan counties.

Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, Washtenaw and Wayne counties are under the warning until 6 p.m.

This is an upgrade from the Wind Advisory that's already in effect until 7 p.m. Friday. Wind gusts of up to 60 mph are possible.

Here's the forecast from Meteorologist Brandon Roux:

Scattered rain and thunderstorms are possible through lunch and our biggest wind concern comes from the development of any midday showers and storms because they could produce wind gusts of 50-60 mph.

Otherwise, we'll see mostly cloudy skies becoming mostly sunny through the late afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. The winds all day SW 15-30 mph gusting 40-50 mph or stronger around isolated showers and storms.

A High Wind Warning is issued when the following conditions are expected:

Sustained winds of 40 mph or higher for one hour or more - OR

Wind gusts of 58 mph or higher for any duration.

