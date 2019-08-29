Metro Detroit weather: Storms possible later today

DETROIT - Bright sunshine is on tap once again, as are the winds SW 7-17 mph gusting 20-30 mph bringing highs to near 80°F later this afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center placed our West and North Zones in a Marginal Risk for severe storms later tonight with an approaching front and the storm timeline is mainly between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m.

This line of storms will be worse through the early evening in Western and Northern Lower Michigan, but we should be on the lookout for a few storms capable of damaging winds and small hail. Stay tuned!

Friday forecast

Friday looks wonderful for all of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario as we start the Labor Day Weekend. Morning lows in the 60s after some early morning showers which end well before sunrise tomorrow. So, most of your Friday is a dry day with sunshine returning and highs in the mid to upper 70s and a few of you hitting 80°F again. Winds are a little lighter WNW 5-15 mph and the winds will calm for the upcoming weekend.

Weekend forecast

The holiday weekend looks mostly great with comfy air in place Saturday with 50s in the morning and low to mid 70s through the afternoon under partly sunny skies. One model carries a few light showers into Metro Detroit Saturday afternoon, but the air will be dry and stable fending off most of the wet weather chances. Sunday may start with a few light showers and then partly sunny and mid 70s once again.

Labor Day brings more sunshine and another shot at 80°F making for a fine final pool day for many of our municipalities. We will follow any updates and changes very carefully for you and bring you the latest on air and online at ClickOnDetroit.com.

Track the radar

